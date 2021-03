1989 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG Flexes Wide Body, Massive V8

AMG

This sexy-looking coupe is based on the two-door variant of the W126. That's the second-generation S-Class , produced from 1980 to 1991. The 560 SEC badge means it's based on the range-topping model, powered by a 5.5-liter V8. This specific trim was offered from 1985 to 1991 with 300 horsepower and tap.took things up a notch by boring out the V8 to 6.0 liters, which increased output to 385 horsepower. The extra oomph enabled the coupe to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in less than six seconds, shaving around a second off the standard model's benchmark.In typical AMG fashion, the beefed-up engine was backed by a retuned transmission, a stiffened suspension, and bigger brakes. Adjustable Recaro seats improved comfort during spirited driving, but AMG also added specific steering wheel and door sills.But the biggest highlight was the wide body aero kit. The front and rear fenders were flared to make room for meatier tires, but also improved the already wide coupe's stance. Of course, the wider body also enhanced aerodynamics, an important feat for a massive and heavy full-size coupe AMG is believed to have built only 26 of them, so they're rare and expensive nowadays. The fact that one just popped-up for auction is big news, much more so since it shows only 57,363 km (35,643 miles) on the odometer.The car is in excellent condition, with almost all aspects rated at "very good," with only the engine bay needing some further cleaning. The AMG-prepped is evaluated by Bonhams Auctions at £140,000 to £180,000, which converts to around $194,200 to $249,700 at the current exchange ratings.That's at least $20,000 more than a current Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe , but you can find these luxury coupes just about anywhere today, while the 560 SEC 6.0 AMG is rarer than diamonds. And quite the looker.