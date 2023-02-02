Mattel Creates Toy Line Made From Recycled Zinc for Matchbox 70th Anniversary

There are a lot of brands out there using the same formula for decades. And while that might work for some industries, others constantly have to upgrade and improve. And Mattel acknowledges that with its pledge to sustainability.
The famous toymaker proved that when it announced a limited edition toy line for its Matchbox brand. This year, the Matchbox die-cast brand will turn 70, and Mattel won't let the occasion slide without big celebrations. Because of this, an extensive range of limited-edition models will be offered for sale throughout the year. The chosen vehicles will include a wide range of models, that go from classics from the 1950s to the latest EVs.
But what is different from any other anniversary line is the toy maker’s pledge to sustainability. To support their plans for "driving toward a better future," a portion of the limited-edition models will be made from recycled zinc.
Even more, Matchbox will integrate more electric vehicles and eco-friendly themes. Its vision is to create toys and packaging made from 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials by 2030. Its initiative is to steer kids toward a more sustainable future and it's doing so by promoting green technology, eco-friendly materials, and featuring EVs in its product line.
As to the new limited-edition models, there will be seven different assortments to honor the brand's seven decades of die-cast adventures. Those will include iconic vehicles from the premium Matchbox Collector Series like the Jaguar D-Type or Porsche 911, the special edition Routemaster bus, a Porsche 930 Turbo, and the electric Mazda MX-30.
Besides these ones, other options seem to be the Audi RS 6, a Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6, a Toyota 4Runner, police cars, fire trucks, a double-decker bus, trucks, jets, and even a Dodge Charger, a Jeep Wrangler, a Corvette, and the Bugatti Divo. Among the electrified versions, there will be the Hummer EV, a Ford F-150 Lightning, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
The limited-edition toy line is just one part of the celebration, with the toymaker announcing there will be more to come in July 2023.
English engineer Jack Odell, who was a vehicle mechanic for the British Army in World War II, founded the brand in 1953. One year prior, he had built a miniature version of a Lesney die-cast steamroller for his daughter Annie, and the toy had been so successful at school that he and his Lesney partners decided to mass-produce it. Shortly after, Lesney started operating under the Matchbox name.
The new company changed the toy vehicle categories thanks to its revolutionary scale and affordable prices. In 1956 it expanded into playsets, adding accessory packs, and in 1973 it launched die-cast aircraft. Since 1997, Matchbox became a part of the Mattel family, which brought it together with Hot Wheels.
