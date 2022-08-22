Influencer Gives Her Fiat 500 a Shiny, Fluffy Pink Interior Makeover, Cute or Nightmare?

Cars have become more than a means of travel. For people who commute to work and spend a few hours in it every day, a simple makeover might shake up their routine. And this influencer went all in with a pink, fluffy interior.
Kesia Trevor-Massey has gone viral on TikTok for a video where she reveals her car’s makeover. The short clip posted on August 18 has reached almost 1 million views, with over 1,000 comments. Captioned "a lil car make-over," it shows the social media star upgrading her car with rhinestones and pink fluff.
Kesia wanted her example to reflect her personality and the standard light-beige cabin of her Fiat 500 wasn't doing the trick. So, she decided to take matters into her own hands and went to work. She was not afraid to go all out to make her car pink and shiny, so she bought two cup coasters with a heart design in the middle, covered in silver gems. Unfortunately for her, these didn't fit into her car, but that didn't stop her: she said she might get them a little trim.
Kesia continued with two sparkly, rhinestone-covered headrest collar rings, plus a rhinestone hook to hang her bag on the back of the seat. She also added a small black bin on the side, which had white pearls all over its lid.
The makeover wasn't done, though, without a big set of stick-on rhinestones that she used for her steering wheel and dashboard. Followers were not happy with this one, since the rhinestones on the steering wheel could pose a serious safety issue in case of an accident where the airbag would have to go off.
Other changes included a pink seat belt pad, steering wheel cover, and handbrake cover. She also added a pink cover on the outer lining of the rearview mirror, because why not?
While some weren’t impressed with the girly vehicle, Kesia also received some praise for her makeover skills. What do you think, is this cute or a total nightmare?
@kesiatrevormassey ? A lil car make-over ?