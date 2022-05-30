Fiat Discontinues Non-Electrified Vehicles in the United Kingdom

Even though Fiat premiered the production-ready 500e in November 2012 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Italian automaker took a worryingly long time to electrify its lineup. Due to increasingly stringent emission and noise regulations, Fiat didn’t have a choice but to discontinue non-electrified vehicles in the United Kingdom.
The brand’s electrification journey began with the cute-looking 500 Hybrid and more practical Panda Hybrid, which are twinned with the Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid. The all-new 500 followed suit with all-electric propulsion, joined by the 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid. From an electrified mix of 60 percent of the vehicle lineup, Fiat UK will level up to 100 percent this coming July.
“This step in Fiat’s history marks a pivotal point in our commitment to providing affordable and sustainable mobility solutions for all of our customers,” said managing director Greg Taylor. “The move lends itself to our vehicles which are suited to urban areas, spearheaded by the new 500.”
According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, last year saw the biggest annual increase in EV registrations with an uptick of 88.3 percent. Hybrid vehicles also grew 43 percent, and mild hybrids improved 18.5 percent. The fully-electric 500 is currently available from £23,835 before options, which is approximately $30,150 at current exchange rates.
As expected of a small car with a big price tag, the zero-emission model is rocking Level 2 semi-autonomous driving technologies. Customers are further offered a choice between 24- and 42-kWh battery packs. The larger battery is capable of 199 miles (320 kilometers) between charging stops.
The second-generation 500 and Panda in hybrid attire use a naturally-aspirated mill that displaces 1.0 liter. This engine is paired with a belt-integrated starter generator and an 11-Ah battery, making them mild hybrids rather than true hybrids. Unveiled in early 2022, the 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid use a 1.5-liter turbo powerplant and a belt-style starter generator.
