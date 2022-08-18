Meet Mr. Fiat, the Man Who Owned 55 Fiat Cars Since 1963

The name David Franklin probably doesn't ring any bell, but I am pretty sure you will recognize him after reading this article.
To start, Mr. Franklin is in love with Italian cars, which is understandable. Every car enthusiast is in love with at least four Italian vehicles. Trust me, that is scientifically proven. However, if you expected some type of Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Maserati, you are in the wrong because David is in love with your simple and practical Fiat models.
In fact, he is so in love with them that he has precisely 55 Fiat cars in his life. Everything started in 1963 when David bought a little red 500 model, and from that point, he never looked back. In 2022, he is still driving a Fiat 500, more exactly an all-electric one.
"The most practical and useful was the Multipla. It was the ugliest, but you could put six people in it," said Mr. David Franklin for The Sun. "It was a great car. And it was handled magnificently because it was very wide. The truth is, I've enjoyed them all. They have all been fun to drive."
Franklin has been through numerous trips across Europe and won countless prizes. All that in his trusty Fiat cars. Besides, David claimed that in 60 years he's only breakdown was on his 850 Coupe, when a valve spring was gone.
What I say is special about this story of David is the fact that you don't need a super unique, limited edition, insane one-gazillion hp supercar made in some distant country to feel special in and fall in love with. If you are really passionate about cars, then even one of the most simplistic vehicles available could "melt your heart." So, if you ever see a nice old man going very fast in a red Fiat 500, it is probably David because he loves speed. Make sure to say hi to him.
