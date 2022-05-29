Fiat Will Let People Drive the 500 on the Roof of the Lingotto Factory in Turin

Remember those vintage images of cars driven on the roof of a large building? Well, if you have ever dreamed of experiencing that in the same place, we have great news. It all takes place at Fiat's Lingotto factory in Turin, Italy, and visitors may get to drive a car on it. Do not bring your rental to the facility, though, as the Italians already have a fleet for the job.
Years aog, the Italian company had transformed the space into a massive outdoor garden, with over 40,000 plants on the premises. The garden includes over three hundred native species but was never a part of the track, which was retained, complete with its bankings. In case you were wondering, yes, this is the largest hanging garden in Europe.
The space is now referred to as "La Pista 500," which means "the 500 track," and visitors are allowed to drive an electric Fiat 500 on it on Mondays. If you are not interested in driving at 28 meters (91 feet) above the height of Turin, on a building that was completed in 1923, you can still enjoy the space, which hosts a museum, as well as a café.
To be specific, we are referring to the Casa 500 museum, which includes the FiatCafe500. The two establishments are on the fourth floor of the building, where the Pinacoteca Agnelli can also be found. The latter is an art gallery that bears the Agnelli name, and it is also on the roof of the former Lingotto plant.
The museum that is dedicated to the Fiat 500 covers over 700 square meters (ca. 7,534 square feet), and it walks people through three generations of the iconic Italian model, as well as the links it has with the country's culture. The café on the premises includes a wooden model of the 500, so you have something to look at while drinking a coffee and enjoying a snack.
Meanwhile, the rest of the building is now a multipurpose center with an industrial design. It is a landmark in the city of Turin, and it qualifies as something that you must see if you ever visit the Italian city. Now that you have read about it, be sure to contact the establishment and make a reservation just to be sure that the venue is open on the day that you want to visit.
