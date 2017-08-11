Infiniti Prototype 9 Revealed, Is a Nissan Leaf That Looks Like a 1940s Race Car

Just like every other big manufacturer that's going to this year's Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance, Infiniti is trying to capture the glory of its race cars from the 1930s and 1940s. The only problem with that is the company was born in 1989
out of corporate desires, not the passion of a single man we only remember through grainy photos.
But that's a good thing. Infiniti's designers, which we think are among the most creative, were able to just drink from the deep pool of inspiration. By picking out bits and pieces from some huge race car icons, they made the Prototype 9 into a car that looks like everything and nothing at the same time.
But everybody is talking about the powertrain instead. It's not a big V8 or some quad-turbo setup, but an electric motor that generates precisely 148 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. Those just happen to be the precise specifications of the all-new Nissan Leaf that's about to debut.
But because the the "silver surfer" only weighs 1,962 lbs (890 kg), it will do the 0 to 60 sprint in a very respectable 5.5 seconds. Only the 105 mph top speed is Leaf-like. If you want to geek out over the details, how about the fact that it's equipped with recirculating ball rack steering and an old-school suspension setup that's electronically controlled.
“It started as a simple thought,” Infiniti's Executive Design Director, Alfonso Albaisa explained. “What if we found a car, down at the southern tip of Japan, buried deep in the barn, hidden from all eyes for 70 years? What if in this car we found the seed of passion planted during our first Japanese Grand Prix and the power and artistry of Infiniti today? What would this discovery look like?”
The body is made entirely by hand, as you'll see in the photo gallery. It's precisely 4330mm long and 1820mm wide, making the single seater slightly shorter even than the Q30, Infiniti smallest vehicle. As for the height, it's only 910mm, about half that of a crossover.