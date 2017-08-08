autoevolution

2018 Nissan Leaf Specs Apparently Leaked: 110 kW Electric Motor And $29,990 MSRP

8 Aug 2017, 15:49 UTC ·
by
Autobytel is a household name in the industry, a big player whose marketing network entices both dealers and manufacturers. But curiously enough, Autobytel seems to have info on the 2018 Nissan Leaf not even the Japanese automaker has released yet, including the suggested retail price for all trim levels.
First and foremost, let’s talk about the technical details listed by Autobytel in its proprietary configurator for the 2018 Nissan Leaf. The entry-level S trim comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, whereas the SV and SL move on up to 17-inch alloy wheels and 215/50-section tires. The big news, however, can be summed up as such: “110 kW AC synchronous motor.”

110 kilowatts converted to American ponies equals 148 horsepower, translating to 150 PS for users of the metric system. That’s sensibly more than the first-generation Leaf, which makes do with 80 kW (107 hp; 109 PS). From Autobytel’s configurator for the compact electric vehicle, we also learn that the available SL Technology Package retails at $900 and ups the ante with ProPilot Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Intelligent Lane Intervention, High Beam Assist, and an electric parking brake.

It’s easy to put this information to the wall as being speculation, but on a closer inspection, the exterior color palette reflects one thing we have already confirmed about the 2018 Nissan Leaf from spy photos. More to the point, Scarlet Ember paint we’ve seen on the Leaf snapped at the Oppama plant in Japan. The current Leaf isn’t available with this paint job. On a related note, the closest finish to Scarlet Ember is the 2017 model year Leaf’s Coulis Red.

All in all, it appears the information found in Autobytel’s configurator is genuine. And now, the time has come to talk about pricing. The base model starts at $30,875 ($29,990 plus $885 destination), the mid-range SV comes in at $33,375, and the range-topping SL retails at $37,085. In other words, the new Leaf is marginally cheaper across the board compared to its predecessor.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf will debut at the beginning of September.
