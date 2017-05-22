autoevolution

Nissan Falls into Line, Announces Next EV Should Be a Crossover

 
22 May 2017, 12:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
We know, you can hardly contain your surprise as crossovers are so hard to find in today's automotive world, particularly when speaking about electric vehicles that are due around 2019.
We've honestly lost count with almost all manufacturers that have expressed their intention of building EVs announcing their first/next one to use that body type. Even so, when Nissan makes a statement like this, given its history with the LEAF, it deserves a bit more attention than your ordinary startup.

The Japanese company was once the world leader in EV sales, but it was too slow to come up with a successor for its LEAF hatchback or improve its performance considerably, so it is now left to trail the segment just like any other novice brand. What's more, the specs of the new LEAF do not sound nearly as exciting as they should, but the official information is still limited.

But even if the situation doesn't look particularly encouraging, we now learn that Nissan is committed to the EV path and looks to diversify its battery-powered offerings. More will become apparent next year when Nissan wants to reveal a new concept car, one that will foreshadow the next production EV.

Continuing the nomenclature that was last used for the Vmotion 2.0 concept car introduced earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show, the new one will be called Vmotion 3.0 and will focus on the three key technologies that stand at the core of Nissan's Intelligent Mobility strategy. Just in case you have any doubts, those are electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity.

Speaking of Vmotion 3.0, Nissan's global design chief, Alfonso Albaisa, said it would make use of the possibilities offered by an electric drivetrain, meaning we should expect a flat floor and greater wheelbase translated into plenty of interior space. Automotive News also reports him saying it would serve as the blueprint for the brand's future EVs.

But the one who provided the clear hint toward an SUV focus was Daniele Schillaci, Nissan's executive VP for zero emissions. "We are clearly focusing our attention on a crossover EV, because it's our DNA," he said. "The crossover will really embody the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility features."

Before that, however, Nissan is going to have to make a decent impression with the new LEAF, which is now facing some stern competition from GM's Chevrolet Bolt as well as Europe's best-selling EV, the Renault ZOE. In order for Nissan to remain relevant in this market, the new LEAF needs to be more than just decent to pave the way for the upcoming crossover.
nissan vmotion 3.0 nissan leaf Nissan EV electric EV electric crossover
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65