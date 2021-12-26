Hurry Up, There's Still Time to Buy a Perfect Automotive Gift for New Year's Eve

While not everyone celebrates Christmas and eagerly expects Santa, the New Year festivities are mostly universal. So, anyone who did not get some presents under the Christmas tree might feel entitled to a New Year’s Eve treat. But what happens when we run out of ideas, time, or both?
No worries, in case you only have eyes for everything sporting four (and two) wheels all day long, there is a neat automotive-related holiday season gift guide right here. That way, perhaps the anxiety of producing fresh ideas might get tempered just a little bit. Without claiming to be all-encompassing, this little guide has at least been devised for almost every pocket out there.
Starting from the bottom of the “food chain,” we have the Bentley Motorsport Weekender Bag. It’s an $86.05 holdall that can become the ideal accessory for quick action at the gym, a day out in the city, or a weekend adventure. And it has enough room for a pair of $186 Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren Edition headphones.
available for $750. By the way, these were the world’s first with an interchangeable lens system via the quick-lock setup.
Now they’re available in a variety of colors, including a new Limited Edition Gold. That might bode well for a ravishing gentleman, but how about something exclusive to ladies? No worries, there’s something for everyone, especially if they’re part of the Ferrari Tifosi crowd. For example, one could opt for Assouline’s Formula 1: The Impossible Collection book ($995) just so they have something to match with the significant other’s showstopper.
The latter might be the Ferrari Store’s women’s leather dress. It’s a “mere” $3,500 and can be had in either a splashing Terra Bruciata color or a subtler black hue. We are already high up in terms of quotations, but beware – this is just the beginning. From here, we are jumping directly to something that’s both immersive and expensive.
flagship in the manufacturer’s lineup, complete with a professional, “industry-leading 15.4’’ per second motion system.” Ideal for great sessions of Forza Horizon 5, if you ask us!
Now it’s time for the final step. The Bugatti Lifestyle Collection has expanded recently with the introduction of their first-ever Bugatti IXO Pool Table. It almost costs as much as an all-new supercar from an exotic manufacturer, coming in at around $300k, depending on the current exchange rates. Better hurry, though, because it’s, of course, part of a very limited special edition series of just 30 units.
As for our final thoughts, we have also selected a cool gift for ourselves. That would be Porsche’s latest 718 Cayman GT4 RS, complete with a matching accessory: the exclusive Porsche Design 718 Cayman GT4 RS Chronograph. Comes with a base price of “just” $8,400 (the watch, not the car) and looks like a perfect companion for a quick session around the track in the 493-horsepower flat-six wonder!
Now, all that remains is to select the perfect gift and hope the coming year will bring even more automotive joy and wonder!
