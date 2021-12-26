Impeccable 4,300-Mile 2014 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Is the Very Definition of Epic

If you ask me, the Super Duke R is arguably one of the best-looking modern bikes around.
Nowadays, everyone’s pumped for the arrival of KTM’s 2022 MY Super Duke R Evo, but let’s take a minute to admire a spotless 2014 variant with 4,300 miles (6,900 km) on the odometer. Featuring an aftermarket tail tidy, Evotech Performance frame sliders and a carbon fiber exhaust bracket, this sexy thing is searching for a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions.
At present, the highest bid is registered at 7,600 bones, though it doesn’t quite meet the reserve price. If you think you can do better, be sure to pay the IMA website a visit before December 29, as that’s when the auction will come to an end. For those of you who don’t recall the 1290 Super Duke R’s specs and features, we’d say a thorough analysis of its fundamentals is in order.
Behind the creature’s chromium-molybdenum trellis frame resides a liquid-cooled 1,301cc V-twin monstrosity, boasting four valves per cylinder and a whopping compression ratio of 13.2:1. At approximately 8,900 rpm, the fuel-injected titan will deliver as much as 180 hp to a six-speed transmission, which spins the rear cast aluminum wheel through an X-ring drive chain.
With a dry weight of 417 pounds (189 kg), KTM’s behemoth is capable of decimating the quarter-mile run in 10.3 mind-bending seconds. At the front end, plentiful stopping power hails from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) Brembo brake rotors and radially-mounted four-piston calipers.
On the other hand, the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a single disc and a twin-piston caliper. As far as suspension goes, the Super Duke R flaunts a beefy pair of 48 mm (1.9 inches) inverted WP forks up front and a state-of-the-art monoshock at six o’clock. The beast’s fuel tank can hold nearly 4.8 gallons of 95 RON (91 octane) fossil syrup, while its wheelbase measures 1,482 mm (58.3 inches).
