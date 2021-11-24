4 Old Mercedes SL Is a Strong and Independent Feline, Needs Xzibit to Introduce It

Mercedes-Benz Gets Its Festive Mood On, Offers Cool Gift Suggestions for Christmas

This year, the winter holidays come with gift ideas from Mercedes, with many of them also being an homage to the Mercedes-Benz SL, which celebrates its 70th anniversary next year. 8 photos



The museum is currently hosting a special exhibition called “Fascination SL – a dream car for 70 years”, and visitors who are passionate about the sports car’s history have the chance to see it until May 15 next year. Nine vehicles and various exhibits will be showcased.



As for the gift ideas proposed by the carmaker,



You can also buy the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Advent calendar, a model kit of the car, with a different component behind each door for the next 24 days (the time left until Christmas). That one will cost you $67 (€60). Three other such advent calendars are also available to buy for the Mercedes- AMG GT, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and the Unimog.



The mascots of the Mercedes-Benz Museum are also up for grabs. Carlotta and Carlchen are available as stuffed toys, jigsaw puzzles, T-shirts, key rings, gym bags, and more.



Mercedes fans who love to get comfortable with a good book during the holidays can also opt for the Mercedes-Benz C 111 Fackelträger, Traumsportwagen und Rekordwagen book on the history of the legendary series although you should know the book is only available in German. It is priced at around $77 (€69).



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

