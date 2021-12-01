Here Are the Top 5 Most Rewarding Holiday Projects

How many times have you been held captive by your in-laws? Would you rather be playing with your cars? Fear not, because we’ve been there. Instead of opening gifts you will never use, let’s start 2022 on a happy note.
Bluetooth is a great medium for connectivity, but it lacks the clarity that an audiophile yearns for. For those of us who enjoy the look and integration of factory radios, it's time to add an Aux input in a classy way. All it takes is a bit of wiring abilities and a few minutes of time.
With that out of the way, it's time to address your charging system. Yes, your alternator works hard all year, so let’s let it relax a little. The “Big 3” are the most important wires in your car, and they need an upgrade. Find some 4 gauge or 1/0 welding wire and pick up a few brass terminals for each connection.
On the positive side, you have the red wires that connect the battery to the starter, battery to the alternator, and finally to the fuse block. Grounds shouldn’t be overlooked, so make sure the negative battery terminal has a straight shot to the engine block and the chassis. Classic Corvette owners know the importance of a quality ground harness. Now is also a great time to wire-in a trickle charger if it’s a weekend machine.
quarter mile, so I start by leaving the spare tire and jack at home. If you don’t have emissions inspections, removing the EVAP, Secondary Air Injection, and EGR should be next on the list. Floor mats are also heavy, but I take it a step further. Removing the passenger seats will keep you from being a taxi while your family is in town.
Spark plugs should be changed at least twice a year, so do it right this time. Indexing is an old-school trick to make more power. Essentially, you want to clock each plug so its opening aims at the piston. This is done by marking the location of the ground strap. Use indexing washers when tightening to make sure the plug’s gap is facing the combustion chamber and you will be burning clean.
If you have done all of the above and you still need to get away, its time for a diversion. Pouring a few drops of oil on the ground is a great excuse to kill some time. Other plausible reasons for working on the car can be had by loosening exhaust clamps, disabling the window motors, or pouring a bit of transmission fluid down the intake for a neighborhood smoke show. We do not endorse or condone such acts, but we understand. Happy Holidays from all of us!
