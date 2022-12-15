Hozon's Neta V Shows Up Proud to Thailand Motor Expo

No matter how many automotive shows one attends, you can bet at some point they will find something they have not seen before that catches their eye. In fact, because we were in SE Asia, we came upon several makes and models of electric cars we knew little to nothing about.
One of those was the Neta V manufactured by the China-based Zhejiang Hezhong New Energy Automobile Company under the name of Hozon Auto.
The first production Neta NO1 compact SUV built on the company's HPA platform was launched in 2018 but was not available in Thailand. An agreement with Thailand's largest energy company PTT in November 2021, provided an avenue for Hozon to enter the Thai market with their second offering, the Neta V. For the first two years, the Neta V will be a CBU (Completely Built Unit) import from China and then a PTT subsidiary will begin production in the kingdom.
Neta Vs arrived in Thailand this past August priced at a very affordable 549,000 baht ($15,867) and after taking a closer look at the Neta V, buyers will get a lot of bang for their baht so to speak.
The Neta V is a nifty little bugger that is tailor-made for the overly congested big-city streets of Bangkok and yet, perfectly suited for the narrow country roads of the North. It is a front-wheel drive all-electric vehicle 38.5 kWh with a lithium-ion battery powering a single motor to 95 hp (71 kW / 96.32 ps).
With that minimal amount of power, one will not win any races with a 0-50 km/h (31 mph) acceleration at 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 101 kp/h (63 mph), but zipping around the city with a range of 307 km (101 miles) using the WLPT standard will be a breeze.
Standard AC charging from 0-100% will take about 8 hours and DC fast charging from 30 to 80% will take approximately 30 minutes. The Neta also is equipped with a 3,300-watt V2L power output function.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch 40.6 cm alloy wheels, auto headlights, LED taillights and DRL's, keyless entry, cruise control, a 12-inch (30.5 cm) digital instrument panel, and a 14.6-inch (37 cm) infotainment touchscreen with a reverse camera and six speakers.
The seats are made from synthetic leather and the front seats are 4-way adjustable. The safety features are limited to just two airbags and there is no advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).
The car certainly has its shortcoming in terms of safety features and power but its an impressively well-made vehicle. Being from the plastic injection molding industry, I am drawn to looking at the quality, fit, and function of all the plastic interior parts looking for splay, uniformity in part seams, and appearance. In that regard, The Neta V passed the test. The exterior finish was of excellent quality and the gaps between the body and doors were minimal and uniform, as were the seams between the sheet metal and plastic front and rear bumper covers.
In terms of overall street appeal, the Neta V fits right in with more expensive mass-produced EVs from the likes of Honda, Kia, and Toyota. That being said, with its nominal size, a convertible version would be a superb vehicle for those living where the sea meets the sand. In addition, the color combinations used are quite appealing from light teals and subtle greys, to pale reds with contrasting black interiors
Chinese manufacturers have come a long way over the years from a quality standpoint and the Neta V is a great example of their attention to detail.
One of those was the Neta V manufactured by the China-based Zhejiang Hezhong New Energy Automobile Company under the name of Hozon Auto.
The first production Neta NO1 compact SUV built on the company's HPA platform was launched in 2018 but was not available in Thailand. An agreement with Thailand's largest energy company PTT in November 2021, provided an avenue for Hozon to enter the Thai market with their second offering, the Neta V. For the first two years, the Neta V will be a CBU (Completely Built Unit) import from China and then a PTT subsidiary will begin production in the kingdom.
Neta Vs arrived in Thailand this past August priced at a very affordable 549,000 baht ($15,867) and after taking a closer look at the Neta V, buyers will get a lot of bang for their baht so to speak.
The Neta V is a nifty little bugger that is tailor-made for the overly congested big-city streets of Bangkok and yet, perfectly suited for the narrow country roads of the North. It is a front-wheel drive all-electric vehicle 38.5 kWh with a lithium-ion battery powering a single motor to 95 hp (71 kW / 96.32 ps).
With that minimal amount of power, one will not win any races with a 0-50 km/h (31 mph) acceleration at 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 101 kp/h (63 mph), but zipping around the city with a range of 307 km (101 miles) using the WLPT standard will be a breeze.
Standard AC charging from 0-100% will take about 8 hours and DC fast charging from 30 to 80% will take approximately 30 minutes. The Neta also is equipped with a 3,300-watt V2L power output function.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch 40.6 cm alloy wheels, auto headlights, LED taillights and DRL's, keyless entry, cruise control, a 12-inch (30.5 cm) digital instrument panel, and a 14.6-inch (37 cm) infotainment touchscreen with a reverse camera and six speakers.
The seats are made from synthetic leather and the front seats are 4-way adjustable. The safety features are limited to just two airbags and there is no advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).
The car certainly has its shortcoming in terms of safety features and power but its an impressively well-made vehicle. Being from the plastic injection molding industry, I am drawn to looking at the quality, fit, and function of all the plastic interior parts looking for splay, uniformity in part seams, and appearance. In that regard, The Neta V passed the test. The exterior finish was of excellent quality and the gaps between the body and doors were minimal and uniform, as were the seams between the sheet metal and plastic front and rear bumper covers.
In terms of overall street appeal, the Neta V fits right in with more expensive mass-produced EVs from the likes of Honda, Kia, and Toyota. That being said, with its nominal size, a convertible version would be a superb vehicle for those living where the sea meets the sand. In addition, the color combinations used are quite appealing from light teals and subtle greys, to pale reds with contrasting black interiors
Chinese manufacturers have come a long way over the years from a quality standpoint and the Neta V is a great example of their attention to detail.