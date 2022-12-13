2023 MINI Hatchback Spied Yet Again, Moves Closer to Production

MINI is working on the next generation of its hatchback, which many people refer to as the Cooper. The reference is incorrect, as the model in question is called MINI Hatch, and Cooper is just one of the trim levels. Fortunately for MINI, the name is a reference to John Cooper, and the brand does not mind that much about the entire confusion because most of its hatchbacks are in one of the Cooper trim levels.
We already know that MINI will offer the next-generation hatchback in both EV and ICE variants, and the question popping up in most people's heads about these cars was if there was going to be a styling difference between them.
The current MINI Cooper SE uses the same body, as well as the same elements as a MINI Cooper S, which helps the brand save time and money by just having different ornaments to go with the electric model, instead of having an entirely different front or rear fascia.
For quite some time, it was believed that the electric MINI Hatch will come with a different design, especially for its rear, as the vehicle was going to be made in China.
Well, thanks to a new set of spy photos, which are corroborated with information from within the company, we know that it was incorrect to expect the EV to have a different from the ICE models or vice versa.
The big debate was around the design of the taillights, which are dramatically different from the first prototypes of the EV and were believed to have a distinctive look for the ICE model, but that would have implied a different rear hatch, among other elements.
While this prototype is still camouflaged, you can spot the design of the taillights as being the same as on the electric MINI Hatchback prototypes. Just look for the diagonal cut, and you will spot it.
A key difference in prototypes is the fact that the ICE model comes with conventional door handles, while the EV has integrated ones. Other changes include a different grille, as well as minor ornaments that will be different on vehicles that have an internal combustion engine. The latter is expected to be assisted by a hybrid or mild-hybrid drivetrain.
The current MINI Cooper SE uses the same body, as well as the same elements as a MINI Cooper S, which helps the brand save time and money by just having different ornaments to go with the electric model, instead of having an entirely different front or rear fascia.
For quite some time, it was believed that the electric MINI Hatch will come with a different design, especially for its rear, as the vehicle was going to be made in China.
Well, thanks to a new set of spy photos, which are corroborated with information from within the company, we know that it was incorrect to expect the EV to have a different from the ICE models or vice versa.
The big debate was around the design of the taillights, which are dramatically different from the first prototypes of the EV and were believed to have a distinctive look for the ICE model, but that would have implied a different rear hatch, among other elements.
While this prototype is still camouflaged, you can spot the design of the taillights as being the same as on the electric MINI Hatchback prototypes. Just look for the diagonal cut, and you will spot it.
A key difference in prototypes is the fact that the ICE model comes with conventional door handles, while the EV has integrated ones. Other changes include a different grille, as well as minor ornaments that will be different on vehicles that have an internal combustion engine. The latter is expected to be assisted by a hybrid or mild-hybrid drivetrain.