It all happened on Saturday, August 8, when the gearhead, who is one of the most social media-savvy collectors out there, felt the need to get behind the wooden steering wheel of the said 1920s Bugatti Gran Prix replica (more on the machine below).With the vehicle resting in Cali's Vitesse Collection (think: about 2,900 miles away from the gearhead's whereabouts), all he had to do was ask Pur Sang Argentina, the maker of this splendid recreation, to complete the final checks, while turning to his delivery specialist for the rest. And you'll find the original Insta post below.Less than a week later (six days, to be more precise), the vehicle landed in his Florida garage. And, as the second post below explains, the delivery took place "with no phone calls or additional communication" on the collector's side.Think of this as you usual social media tagging challenge, only with a personalized business twist that involves the safe cross-country transportation of a vehicle that came with a price of around $230,000 and a production run capped at 20 units per year.For the record, if the said price seems hefty, you should consider the fact that the Argentine company builds these beauties to the exact specifications that Ettore Bugatti created almost a century ago in France.To be more specific, the Italian-born French designer came up with the Type 35 prototype back in 1924 and, by the end of that decade, the machine became the company's most successful racecar, reportedly grabbing more trophies than any other racer in the history of motorsport (think: over 1,000 races).