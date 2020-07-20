Michael Fux Strikes Fuchsia Again, Nails Hispano Suiza Carmen

There is just so much you can tell about a man that has made a fortune as an entrepreneur in the mattress industry. But the Cuban American Michael Fux is just so much more than your average CEO. He is not only leading a company that is making a fortune from helping people sleep better. He is also a philanthropist and an avid car collector. An eccentric one, especially due to his odd color tastes.
You know what we are talking about – you have seen here on more than one occasion the results. Be it an alien-like Rolls-Royce Wraith, a McLaren Senna with carbon fiber armor or just about anything else – you can bet Fux is going to have that car unlike any other.
The same applies here, with reborn Spanish automaker Hispano Suiza proudly teasing on social media the example they have prepared for the affluent automotive enthusiast.
The two are an odd pair made in car heaven, because anyone can tell you from the start the Hispano Suiza Carmen supercar is not for anyone. Not only because of its limited availability, but also thanks to its retro styling.
We know, Hispano is trying to revive the design of its inter-war glory years, but the results certainly are not everyone’s cup of tea. Add to the mix this special color Fux has requested from the company and you can bet no one will miss this apparition when it is completed and delivered to the rightful owner.
We do give credit to Hispano Suiza where due – this will certainly remain a one-off creation, we bet no one will dare copy Michael’s idea. What we do not know is when the project will be done or the iteration it is based upon. As a reminder, Hispano Suiza has presented Carmen at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as an all-electric retro supercar with around 1,000 hp on tap.
It then followed it up with the Carmen Boulogne, good for 1,100 hp from its two electric motors and capable of sprinting to 62 mph in 2.6 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 180 mph (290 kph). We dare not draw any conclusions, but the copper accents do look dangerously identical on the Fux example and the Carmen Boulogne.
The same applies here, with reborn Spanish automaker Hispano Suiza proudly teasing on social media the example they have prepared for the affluent automotive enthusiast.
The two are an odd pair made in car heaven, because anyone can tell you from the start the Hispano Suiza Carmen supercar is not for anyone. Not only because of its limited availability, but also thanks to its retro styling.
We know, Hispano is trying to revive the design of its inter-war glory years, but the results certainly are not everyone’s cup of tea. Add to the mix this special color Fux has requested from the company and you can bet no one will miss this apparition when it is completed and delivered to the rightful owner.
We do give credit to Hispano Suiza where due – this will certainly remain a one-off creation, we bet no one will dare copy Michael’s idea. What we do not know is when the project will be done or the iteration it is based upon. As a reminder, Hispano Suiza has presented Carmen at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as an all-electric retro supercar with around 1,000 hp on tap.
It then followed it up with the Carmen Boulogne, good for 1,100 hp from its two electric motors and capable of sprinting to 62 mph in 2.6 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 180 mph (290 kph). We dare not draw any conclusions, but the copper accents do look dangerously identical on the Fux example and the Carmen Boulogne.