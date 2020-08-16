Ewan McGregor Keeps 30 Vehicles From His Collection in Divorce Settlement

Divorces are expensive, and nowhere is that more apparent than in celebrity / high-profile couples with no prenup, especially when they split after more than 10 years together. Just ask Ewan McGregor.
The actor, known for his parts in Star Wars and a large number of other box office hits, but also for his passion for motorcycles and vintage cars, separated from his wife, Eve Mavrakis, in 2017 and formally filed for divorce in 2018. It’s just this week that the divorce has been finalized, with the settlement allowing McGregor to keep 30 of the vehicles from his impressive collection.
Ewan and Eve were married for 22 years and did not have a prenup. In any marriage that lasts over a certain number of years, the division of assets is done on a 50-50 percent basis, which means that a judge takes everything he and she have that’s been bought during the marriage, and neatly divides it in half.
In this particular case, it means Ewan gets to keep the money he’s made after 2017, but everything from before that goes into the settlement. TMZ says the two exes have agreed that he can keep 30 vehicles from his collection, while Eve would only get only five.
Residuals and royalties from every film McGregor made during the marriage will be split in half, and Eve also gets a $6.62 million L.A. house, her jewelry, some back accounts and $500,000 in cash. Because the two share custody of a 9-year-old daughter, Eve also gets child and spousal support, and McGregor will set up a fund for the girl’s education.
The report doesn’t specify what vehicles Eve got and what Ewan got to keep. We do know this, however: McGregor is a famous vintage collector, because he likes to work on his cars and bikes himself. His most famous item is a 1954 blue Volkswagen Beetle that he bought in 2009 for £22,000 ($28,790) and later converted to electric for another £30,000 ($39,360), when it broke down on him in the middle of L.A. traffic.
McGregor also owns a lot of bikes, perhaps more than cars. He owns a BMW R1150GS, BMW R1200GS, a Moto Guzzi V7 Sport, a 2002 VII Sport, a 1974 Eldorado Police Bike, a 2002 V11 Le Mans Tenni, a 1980 Honda Gold Wing, a Ducati SuperSport and a Harley-Davidson LiveWire.
