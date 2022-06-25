Hot Wheels Exclusive RLC Chevy 454 SS Coming Right Up, You Can Get Two

It was just a few days ago that Mattel released the exclusive Red Line Club, NISMO-themed Nissan Skyline R34. Upon hearing the news, I decided I would buy it for my collection. But everyone warned me that it might be impossible to get it, seeing as only 30,000 units were set to be made. The moment the car became available, I was there to secure an order. The servers were quite busy, but I got it! 10 minutes later, the whole lot was sold out!
Yes, that's right. Mattel sold all 30,000 units of the RLC GT-R in just 10 minutes. Dozens of collectors were crying over the fact that they didn't manage to get one, as they were expressing their sorrow via Hot Wheels groups.
By comparison, the Blown Delivery exclusive was sold out after six days since it went live. So one thing is for sure, there's an ever-growing demand for Red Line Club products. And judging by how the diecast manufacturer has responded to this so far, the supply will increase as well.
That means that the RLC cars won't be as exclusive anymore, but more people will get one for their collection. Usually, Hot Wheels only allows Red Line Club members to purchase just one unit of a given model.
If there are more people in your family with a membership, you could have gotten an extra four units. But it seems like times are changing. The next RLC exclusive car is coming right up, and you can place your order starting on the 28th of June at 9 AM PT.
The 1990 Chevy 454 SS is the 9th Red Line Club vehicle to be released so far in 2022 and it looks amazing! It's painted in Spectraflame True Black and it features an opening hood to give you a peek of the V8 engine inside, and also a working liftgate. The Real Riders 5-spoke Mag Wheels are tucked away nicely under the body, and they're wrapped in Goodyear rubber.
The red interior complements the dark look nicely, and this truck should make a good subject for those of you that are into diecast photography. Now here comes the interesting part: the purchase limit has been increased to two units per customer! That means that you can get as many as 10 of these per household. The price is still set at $25 each, but it will be interesting to see how long this product can last before becoming unavailable.
