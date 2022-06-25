Hot Wheels Exclusive RLC Chevy 454 SS Coming Right Up, You Can Get Two

It was just a few days ago that Mattel released the exclusive Red Line Club, NISMO-themed Nissan Skyline R34. Upon hearing the news, I decided I would buy it for my collection. But everyone warned me that it might be impossible to get it, seeing as only 30,000 units were set to be made. The moment the car became available, I was there to secure an order. The servers were quite busy, but I got it! 10 minutes later, the whole lot was sold out!

13 photos