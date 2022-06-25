Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels N Case, Audi RS2 Super Treasure Hunt Is Revealed

It has been almost three weeks since the 2022 Mainline case M has been released by Hot Wheels. And fans of the 1/64 scale diecast vehicles around the world were already anxious for the release of case N. That moment has finally arrived, and it is bittersweet in a way. At this point, we are just two cases away from the end of the 2022 series, but that also means we're closer to the new products to be released in 2023.