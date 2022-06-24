Hot Wheels Legends Tour Is Going Back to the UK After a Volvo P1800 Gasser Won in 2021

Oscar Wilde once said that "Life imitates art far more than art imitates life". That sounds like a good way to start a debate class, but that's not why we're gathered here today. A few years ago, Mattel came up with the brilliant idea of launching the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. Spawning across multiple states in the USA, this event would search for the ultimate automotive project to turn it into a 1/64 scale vehicle.
And the concept proved to be quite successful, year after year. It was just a matter of time before the idea would be implemented on a global level. After all, car culture has taken all shapes and sizes around the world. It would have been a shame to stick to one continent.
In 2022, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is headed to 5 continents and 14 countries. For the first time since its inception, the tour designated a winner hailing from outside the United States in 2021.
Lee Johnstone built the mighty Volvo P1800 Gasser together with his three daughters. Running on a supercharged 454 ci (7.4-liters) Big Block Chevy V8, this is, by all means, a 10-second car that deserves to be immortalized as a Hot Wheels vehicle.
The scale replica of the car will be available in over 150 countries before the end of the year, so you just have to be patient until then. With that in mind, the competition will be quite fierce for the automotive enthusiasts in the United Kingdom that are thinking about signing up.
Registering for the competition is as simple as uploading a short video and some information about your car via the official Legends Tour website here. Entries will be judged by a panel of three people hailing from the automotive industry: Helen Stanley of Goblin Works Garage, Jonny Smith of The Late Brake Show, and Ian Callum, who is linked to working on cars like the Aston Martin Vanquish and DB9.
Ten finalists will be selected for one final UK showdown in October before the Global Awards are set to take place in the United States in November. The good news is that the Global Head of Vehicle Design at Mattel, Ted Wu, announced that a regional winner will get their car immortalized as well adding that: "Two legends are better than one!" We'll keep you updated with the results as they become official.
