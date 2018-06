Honda’s 2019 Pilot and HR-V Gain Updated Styling and Technology

Adaptive Cruise Control

Arriving at Honda dealers in the United States in the second half of July 2018, the subcompact and mid-size crossover utility vehicles come with more goodies than the previous model year. On that note, let’s start with the smaller of the two models.The 2019 Honda HR-V is available with Honda Sensing, a selection of safety and driver-assistive technologies that come standard on EX and higher trim levels. The suite includes, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, and Collision Mitigation Braking System.The five-door subcompact crossover can also be had with a new Display Audio infotainment system, adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring. Honda also claims it has refined the Real Time all-wheel drive and continuously variable transmission. Additional sound deadening and variable-ratio electric power steering round off the list of improvements.Moving on to the 2019 Honda Pilot, the eight-seat crossover features an available hands-free power tailgate and “significant refinements to its nine-speed automatic transmission.” The gearbox in question is available on the Touring and Elite, the highest trim levels available. Technology upgrades include 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot, larger Rear Entertainment System, CabinTalk in-car PA system, CabinControl, and a Display Auto infotainment with over-the-air update capability.The Display Auto in the Pilot also features a volume knob, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Regarding the Honda Sensing suite, it comes as standard on every grade, thus augmenting the family-friendly character of the Pilot."The continued fortification of the Honda light-truck lineup with the refreshed 2019 Pilot and HR-V further enhances our already award-winning lineup of Honda SUVs," declared Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and general manager of the Honda division.