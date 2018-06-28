Honda’s 2019 Pilot and HR-V Gain Updated Styling and Technology

The Pilot and HR-V are worlds apart in terms of customers and segments, but what they share in common is the commercial success. Both models have been refreshed for 2019, bringing forth contemporary styling and more goodies than before.

"The continued fortification of the Honda light-truck lineup with the refreshed 2019 Pilot and HR-V further enhances our already award-winning lineup of Honda SUVs," declared Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and general manager of the Honda division. Arriving at Honda dealers in the United States in the second half of July 2018, the subcompact and mid-size crossover utility vehicles come with more goodies than the previous model year. On that note, let’s start with the smaller of the two models.The 2019 Honda HR-V is available with Honda Sensing, a selection of safety and driver-assistive technologies that come standard on EX and higher trim levels. The suite includes, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, and Collision Mitigation Braking System.The five-door subcompact crossover can also be had with a new Display Audio infotainment system, adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring. Honda also claims it has refined the Real Time all-wheel drive and continuously variable transmission. Additional sound deadening and variable-ratio electric power steering round off the list of improvements.Moving on to the 2019 Honda Pilot, the eight-seat crossover features an available hands-free power tailgate and “significant refinements to its nine-speed automatic transmission.” The gearbox in question is available on the Touring and Elite, the highest trim levels available. Technology upgrades include 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot, larger Rear Entertainment System, CabinTalk in-car PA system, CabinControl, and a Display Auto infotainment with over-the-air update capability.The Display Auto in the Pilot also features a volume knob, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Regarding the Honda Sensing suite, it comes as standard on every grade, thus augmenting the family-friendly character of the Pilot."The continued fortification of the Honda light-truck lineup with the refreshed 2019 Pilot and HR-V further enhances our already award-winning lineup of Honda SUVs," declared Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and general manager of the Honda division.