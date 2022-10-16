Honda del Sol Conversion Boasts Supercar Elements and a Wide-Body, Long-Tail Look

We’ve covered many different replicas and custom vehicle builds here on autoevolution, but we continue to find ones that surprise us. Today, I’m looking at a Honda-based conversion from Georgia, which stands out by boasting a wide body and long tail.
The maker behind this abomination is a U.S. bodyshop named RD General Auto Repair LLC. A glance at its Facebook page will tell you they do bodywork and auto repairs, as well as metal wide bodies and extended bodies for car shows.
Starting from the front, the aftermarket headlights seem to be from a fifth-gen Honda Civic. The vehicle also features a custom bumper, a vented hood, and wide fenders. The base for the car is likely a Honda (CR-X) Del Sol, as the middle section features the model’s cabin, removable roof, and greenhouse.
Moving on toward the rear, here’s where it gets even weirder. The chassis has been extended almost to a limousine length, and the two-door style has been kept. The side intakes look inspired by a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. The rear has a rather boxy look, with sharp finishes in some spots, and the recessed stop lights are partially hidden inside the tail. The upper inlets have also been moved back toward the rear.
The deck is so long that it could probably be turned into a pick-up bed. Instead, the maker opted for a carbon-fiber engine cover. Other notable details are the Lexus-styled quad tailpipes and the chrome bumper.
We don’t know any information about what’s hidden under the bonnet or about the car’s performance. Hopefully, the owner opted for an engine powerful enough to suit the car’s wild appearance.
Photos of this Honda conversion were posted in 2020, and this project seems to be one of few undertaken by the bodywork service (you can find others on its Instagram page). It’s safe to say that this one-off vehicle is an eye-grabber, especially since it boasts bright red paint.
