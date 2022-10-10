Tesla Model S With Custom Iron Man Body Kit Is Ready to Star in Avengers: Silly Wars

Elon fanboys, assemble! Or more likely, disassemble this custom body kit and let the Tesla Model S just look like it was meant to. It’s not that we don’t appreciate the creativity, but the execution isn’t what some would call great.
We found this custom Model S on Reddit recently and not just on any thread, but one dedicated to poor car mods. The type of mods you make fun of. Maybe that’s unfair though. Personally, I’m struggling with the notion of making too much fun of this custom body kit, even though it’s obviously unnecessary and obtrusive, ruining some of the Model S’ sleek and elegant design lines.
As one Redditor points out, this Tesla now resembles an old Pontiac Sunfire when viewed from the front. The massive Arc Reactor is a neat touch though, seen as how that technology was used to power Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit and if it really existed, it could easily power an electric vehicle to the point where we would no longer have any use for traditional batteries.
Now, I’m pretty sure the headlights were supposed to stick out from underneath the additional bodywork as if they were Iron Man’s display eyes, but those are a little more rectangular, so the end-result is different here. Meanwhile, there are a whole bunch of panels that don’t seem to benefit this body kit at all – such as the wheel arch covers (they don’t really remind us of anything Iron Man-related), or the fake exhaust outlets embedded in the rear bumper.
By the way, the adjustments made to the taillights look a lot more like Iron Man’s “eyes” than whatever is going on at the front, which again, looks very Pontiac-ish. Actually, if we ignore the colors and the “Arc Reactor”, all those shapes at the front are more reminiscent of Black Panther’s suit than anything else.
All things considered, you probably wouldn’t want people to see you behind the wheel of this thing in traffic, unless it really is capable of miraculous things such as out-running jet fighters or stepping into the ring with Thanos. Spoiler alert, it’s not.
