Honda Confirms New Electric Scooter For 2018

Want a relatively cheap electric scooter
made by a big company and not some Kickstarter contraption? You’ll only have to wait until next year as Honda recently reconfirmed its intention to put out an all-electric one for 2018.
Honda CEO and President Takahiro Hachigo officially confirmed the new bike in a speech yesterday at the Honda Meeting 2017. His speech mostly revolved around electrifying the company’s car range, but this shift will be made in the motorcycle sector as well, with the first electric bike to arrive next year.
“We are striving to promote the electrification of commuter models, and we are planning to introduce some new models including an electric scooter in 2018,”
Hachigo said. “We are currently working on the research and development of a highly-convenient system for electric commuters, which feature a detachable mobile battery that is easy to replace and/or recharge. We are considering to conduct demonstration testing of this mobile battery in collaboration with the Japan Post Co., Ltd. in Japan.”
We’re glad the company will use the same idea as the Gogoro
scooter uses, which implies the use of detachable batteries that allow for less time spent to charge up for another run. So if you never fancied the looks of the Gogoro, maybe Honda’s EV-CUB
will suit you better.
Yes, the 2015 EV-CUB will most probably be Honda’s new electric scooter, with some changes as it gets from concept to production shape. Mr. Hachigo confirmed the bike was getting into production during a speech in 2016, and his latest one can’t but confirm it is still on track.
But that’s not all as Honda wants to put out more electric and/or hybrid two-wheeled vehicles. The second electric scooter Hachigo he mentioned will be specially made to daily service the Japanese post office. It will be recharged at special stations placed in each postal facility and will also have the ability to swap depleted batteries for fully-charged ones.
The next Honda Goldwing is also rumored to be a hybrid machine using a 1,200cc flat-four combustion engine mated with an electric motor. This configuration was first previewed on the New Wing trike.