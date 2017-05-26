autoevolution

Gogoro 2 Comes With Integrated Anti-Theft Device

 
26 May 2017, 13:57 UTC ·
by
Great news from Taiwan as the Gogoro 2 electric Smartscooter was revealed following to be available in July. Building on the first model, the second one offers more efficiency, updated tech, and a cool anti-theft solution.
Gogoro 2 has been created to offer more comfort, enabling riders to easily ride with a pillion, store two helmets under the seat, and have more control while riding. This was done expanding the wheelbase to 1,306 mm along with adopting a 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheel.

The company also fitted the new electric scooter with Synchronized Braking System, which provides a linked braked system to allow for smooth and stable braking in any situation.

Powered by an updated 6.4 kW G2 electric motor, the Gogoro 2 can go from 0 to 50 km/h (31 mpg) in 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph). Moreover, utilizing new software, the scooter now allows for Smart and Sport modes for riders to choose specific performance ranges.

Speaking of software, a new Gogoro App provides in-depth mobile management of your scooter. It enables you to find and reserve batteries at recharging stations, track your rides, get alerts, have access to riding data, diagnostics, and even transform your phone into a second dashboard.

Another big feature is the Security Boost Protection, which requires either a fingerprint or PIN code to activate the scooter. Using digital encryption and the biometrical reading, Gogoro 2 is said to be virtually unstealable.

The Gogoro 2 also comes with an expanded list of tweaks to make it your own. It is available in six color schemes and with more than 50 custom accessories, including third-party ones from top brands.

The offer sounds even better when it comes to pricing, with the new variant being offered at $1,295, which is TWD$38,000 in Taiwan, including all government subsidies.

Taiwan now plans to expand its 350 charging stations to 500 by the end of the year so anyone can enjoy riding a Gogoro 2. And we hope more cities around the world will adopt such an infrastructure and make this awesome scooter as popular as Vespas.
