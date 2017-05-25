Here’s An Awesome eBike That Folds Into a Backpack

We’re far from the Jetson’s flying car that folds into a suitcase kind of technology, but at least were closing in. Until then, you can have a smacircle S1 eBike that can be folded in a few easy steps and it gets so small you can fit it in your backpack.





As with other crazy cool projects today, the S1 eBike started on Indiegogo, where it got backed up by 148 people who managed to put together over 300% of the initial $30,000 goal to make this dream come true.China-based company smacircle proudly describes its upcoming product as being the world’s most compact and lightweight electric bike , specially created so that city travel won’t be a problem anymore.At only 15.4lbs (7kg) and easily folded up in five simple steps, it is perfect for those city commutes too far to walk, but too close to drive. Built with high-quality materials, the S1 boasts a strong and stylish carbon fiber frame and powerful Samsung battery.A 240W electric motor will easily manage uneven sidewalks and will be enough for you to not having to pedal anymore. The tiny bike also comes with “electronic brakes” which allows you to press a button on the handlebar and the vehicle will go from 12.4 mph (20 km/h) to a stop in 4 meters.The included front light and sidelights beside the saddle ensure that you are visible at night while also making it street legal. Don’t worry about needing a road license though, the S1 goes under 20 mph (32 km/h) which is the threshold speed of street legal.Specially developed iOS and Android apps allow you to lock and unlock the S1, monitor battery usage, adjust the speed and change preferences. An integrated USB charger means your devices never run out of battery.The S1 eBike will be able to take you as far as 12.4 miles (20 km) on a single charge, and its battery can be brought up to full again in 2.5 hours on a regular wall output.You can still pre-order your S1 on the Indiegogo page (as of writing this piece) with the company saying the it will start production in October this year.