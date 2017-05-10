autoevolution

The Weebot Aero Electric Scooter Is Great If You Don't Mind Looking Ridiculous

 
10 May 2017
by
If getting about a busy town quickly is of extreme importance to you and your helicopter is in the shops, it's no secret your best bet is to use something with two wheels.
"Great, I get to ride a superbike," you'll say, but sadly that's not the answer. A motorcycle may be fast, but it's too big and too cumbersome, plus it requires you wear all that protective equipment. No, you need something that has absolutely no restrictions, able to get you through pedestrian areas as well as regular traffic.

Up until recently, the only two options you had were a bicycle or a scooter. Both great, but both having the same downside: if the weather were hot, you'd either reach your destination drenched in your own sweat or you'd be very late.

Enter electric propulsion and the companies that made it their business to use it on vehicles other than your regular car. One such enterprise is Weebot, a French-based (vive Macron, right?) company that builds electric bicycles, electric scooters, and the so-called hoverboards. Recently, though, it has unveiled a new product called Aero that doesn't really fit into any of the three categories.

It's rather a mix between the first two, with the added benefit of being able to fold for easier storage. The sit-down electric scooter comes with a maximum electric range of 44 miles (that's 70 kilometers), which is more than enough for most people's daily needs.

However, in the unlikely event the user runs out of power, the Aero has no pedals, so it basically turns into a very heavy balance bike for grown-ups. But, as we've said, especially given its limited top speed of 15 mph (24 km/h) for the standard version, the chances of depleting its batteries are slim. Besides, you're bound to find a power outlet somewhere in the city for a quick recharge (a complete one takes between 2.5 and 3 hours).

Weebot also offers a "sportier" version that has its top speed limited to 22 mph (35 km/h) without any penalty to the maximum range. The Weebot Aero Plus and Aero S are available for preorders on IndieGoGo, where the French company is asking for $849 for the more feeble model and $949 for the more powerful one. Unlike other startups, you won't have to wait too long for your Aero as Weebot promises to start deliveries this summer.

