BMW Motorrad Unveils Futuristic Concept Link Scooter at Villa d'Este

I’m not really a scooter guy, and that’s mostly because of their broke-in-half shape and the fact that there’s no gas tank to squeeze between the knees. However, if BMW Motorrad puts this Concept Link into production, I might change my mind.





“The BMW Motorrad Concept Link stands for a new understanding of urban mobility,” explains Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design of BMW Motorrad. “It links the digital and analogue world and places the focus on the rider and his mobility needs. In the way it links functionality and digitalisation it performs both as a means of transport as well as a communication device. For me the BMW Motorrad Concept Link, with its timeless and reduced style, is more than a concept – it is rather a symbol for a new era.”



Yeah, well, I’d say it looks more like a very futuristic version of the



Due to its low overall height, getting on is easy from the side or even from the back. A reverse gear ensures that it is easy to maneuver, making it ideal to park in tight city spaces. The seat bench can be adjusted lengthwise to suit every preference. The proportions also make room for new storage space.



In the centre section, underneath the seat bench, a luggage compartment offers versatile storage opportunities. The rider can access this quickly and easily at all times using a sliding door. With its new architecture, the BMW Motorrad Concept Link combines riding pleasure and functionality in an ideal way.



The BMW Motorrad Concept Link also deliberately showcases the technology used as part of the design package. That is why the side panels don’t completely cover the side section at the rear. Instead they stretch across the vehicles side like little wings allowing views of the technical elements like drive unit, cooling ribs, single-sided swing arm, spring strut and tooth belt. At the same time they help improve aerodynamic air flow.



As with its bigger sibling, the BMW Motorrad Concept Link keeps the rider connected while riding through advanced A.I. that learns his/her habits and riding preferences. Among other things, the Concept vehicle knows what’s in the rider’s calendar and therefore his next destinations. As a result it can plan the fastest or most scenic route and even select the most suitable music if required.



The focus is also on being able to enjoy the riding experience without any distractions. The classic instrument cluster has been dropped. Instead, speed, navigation, and battery information is projected onto the windshield directly into the rider’s field of vision.



