Can-Am Spyder Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Edition

The Can-Am Spyder turned 10 years old recently and nearly 3,000 owners and guests from around the world gathered at the company’s headquarters in Valcourt, Quebec, for the Anniversary Homecoming Event. This also marked the largest single gathering of Spyder owners in the history of the brand.





Each of the commemorative versions are offered with premium jet black metallic and liquid gold satin color themes, along with an embossed 10th anniversary logo and stitching, luxurious Can-Am satin gold logo, and newly designed “Y”-pattern rims.



“The collector models are a celebration of ten years of redefining the open road,” said Josée Perreault, Senior Vice President, Can-Am Spyder. “Since the beginning, Can-Am Spyder owners – including more than 100,000 today – have been passionate about the Spyder’s unique combination of wind-in-your-face exhilaration, together with the stability and peace of mind of its Y-shaped stance.”



Following the new models’ unveiling, the attendees enjoyed VIP access to BRP’s Design & Innovation Center, its R&D facilities, the Can-Am Spyder factory as well as the J. Armand Bombardier Museum.



“Celebrating this milestone with so many Can-Am Spyder owners was incredible,” said Josée Perreault, Senior Vice President, Can-Am Spyder. “For the past ten years, we’ve focused on empowering the masses to ride and explore the open road together. We welcomed people who were new to riding, experienced motorcyclists who’ve transitioned to the Spyder, women who’ve moved from being a passenger to the driver and much more. It was a true representation of all those who are passionate about the Can-Am Spyder.”



The exclusive models will be built to order, and BRP has started taking orders immediately following the announcement. The price for a Limited edition Spyder F3-S starts at $23,599, while the F3 Limited is $29,849. The top end Spyder RT Limited begins at $31,049. The party started with the unveiling of three special edition Can-Am Spyder models which were custom-made for the newly achieved milestone. We’re talking about the RT Limited 10th Anniversary, the F3 Limited 10th Anniversary, and the F3-S 10th Anniversary models.Each of the commemorative versions are offered with premium jet black metallic and liquid gold satin color themes, along with an embossed 10th anniversary logo and stitching, luxurious Can-Am satin gold logo, and newly designed “Y”-pattern rims.“The collector models are a celebration of ten years of redefining the open road,” said Josée Perreault, Senior Vice President, Can-Am Spyder. “Since the beginning, Can-Am Spyder owners – including more than 100,000 today – have been passionate about the Spyder’s unique combination of wind-in-your-face exhilaration, together with the stability and peace of mind of its Y-shaped stance.”Following the new models’ unveiling, the attendees enjoyed VIP access to BRP’s Design & Innovation Center, its R&D facilities, the Can-Am Spyder factory as well as the J. Armand Bombardier Museum.“Celebrating this milestone with so many Can-Am Spyder owners was incredible,” said Josée Perreault, Senior Vice President, Can-Am Spyder. “For the past ten years, we’ve focused on empowering the masses to ride and explore the open road together. We welcomed people who were new to riding, experienced motorcyclists who’ve transitioned to the Spyder, women who’ve moved from being a passenger to the driver and much more. It was a true representation of all those who are passionate about the Can-Am Spyder.”The exclusive models will be built to order, and BRP has started taking orders immediately following the announcement. The price for a Limited edition Spyder F3-S starts at $23,599, while the F3 Limited is $29,849. The top end Spyder RT Limited begins at $31,049.