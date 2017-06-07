2018 Kia Stinger 3.3 V6 Pulls 4.8s 0-62 MPH Run in South Korean Test

Kia is set to reach new heights via its new Stinger flagship and, while we're waiting for the sports sedan to reach the US market, we can check out the machine's acceleration potential thanks to independent testing performed in its home country.





To be more precise, we've brought along a South Korean review focused on the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint of the current range-topper, which is gifted with the automaker's 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page sees the Stinger putting the 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of the boosted V6 to work with the help of an all-wheel-drive system.Since we're discussing a real-world test, the 0 to 62 mph results differ from run to run, but it's reassuring to notice the machine completing the task in as little as 4.8 seconds. Interestingly, the automaker talked about a 4.9s time for the 0 to 100 km/h sprint after it had estimated the machine would need 5.1 seconds for the job. And yes, this makes for the quickest vehicle the automotive producer has delivered to date.Note that the driver is accompanied by two passengers, which, for one thing, can be used as an argument towards the fact that this test fully qualifies for the real-world label.Since we're talking about a vehicle that will convince the clientele by turning to its sporty charms, allow us to point out that the exhaust note present here doesn't quite fit our definition of "appealing." Nevertheless, the rumor mill talks about Kia introducing a more aggressive soundtrack for the American market.Kia has yet to announce the US pricing for the Stinger and yet it's obvious that the vehicle will one-up the competition in this area. Expect the base model, which will be animated by a 2.0-liter turbo-four, to kick off at under $30,000, while a V6 spec like the one seen here should cost less than $50,000.