Honda Brings Back The NM4 Vultus As 2018 Model

If you’ve seen the new “Ghost in the Shell
” movie, you might have seen how cool the bike rode by Scarlett Johansson was. Well, you’ll be able to buy a similar one this year, as Honda decided to give the NM4 Vultus (on which the movie one is based) another run.
Ever since it debuted as a concept at the 2014 Osaka Motorcycle Show, Honda’s NM4 has been an attention-grabber and conversation-starter thanks to its futuristic design that set it up apart from the bunch.
"From time to time over the years, Honda has pushed the envelope with unconventionally styled models like the Pacific Coast, Rune, Big Ruckus and DN-01,"
said Lee Edmunds, American Honda's Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications.
"The NM4 is very much in this tradition, and while it's not for everyone, that's really the point; the model has proven to be a hit with a dedicated segment of consumers from a surprisingly varied array of demographics, including tech-savvy millennials but also veteran tourers and women," he added. "Those that buy NM4s tend to put a lot of miles on them, so we're pleased to welcome it as our first street bike for 2018."
Although it amazes with its disruptive form, the NM4
also delivers in terms of function. Its low center of gravity, enabled in part by the forward-rotated mounting of the 670cc parallel-twin, results in a comfortable and light-handling motorcycle which also offers a feet-forward comfortable riding position.
Extra features include a passenger seat that flips up into a backrest, a dual-clutch transmission, customizable LED dash display, rider floorboards, LED headlight, and four separate storage compartments.
Although 670ccs doesn’t seem that much for a cruiser, the sophisticated, liquid-cooled SOHC
eight-valve parallel-twin is said to pump out a lot of torque to provide linear and smooth power delivery.
The unit is also equipped with twin balancer shafts to cancel out vibrations while the Programmed Fuel Injection continuously monitors riding and atmospheric conditions to offer optimal performance and crisp throttle response.
So, if you’re willing to say no to conventional cruiser, the 2018 Honda NM4 Vultus arrives in the U.S. this June at a starting price of $11,299. It is offered in Matte Black Metallic along with a list of optional features like a passenger backrest, rear seat cowl, tall windscreen, and heated grips.