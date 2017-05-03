Holden Adds A Bit Of Style To The Trailblazer With Z71 Special Edition

In the Land Down Under, where cars and trucks needs to be as sturdy as possible, General Motors’ local division offers a proper body-on-frame sport utility vehicle: the Trailblazer. Previously known as the Colorado 7
and based on the truck frame of the Chevy Colorado, the Trailblazer got a bit more special for the model year 2017.
Introducing the Z71, which is very different from the Z71 off-road package Chevrolet
offers in the USA. In this application, Z71 stands for better looks, and that’s about it. Priced at an AUD 1,000 premium to the LTZ trim level on which it’s based, the Trailblazer will go on sale nationwide in The Oz this summer.
Only 400 examples are planned for production for the time being, and all of them feature lots of Z71 badging. Bragging rights continue with 18-inch black-painted alloy wheels, black body side and belt line moldings, mirror caps finished in the same color, black door handles, and black B-pillar appliques.
The standout feature, however, is the black hood decal. The Summit White paint job pictured above is free of charge, as is Absolute Red. Only Satin Steel Grey and Mineral Black cost extra (AUD 550), being considered prestige paints. As for the interior, Z71-specific floor mats and headrest embroidery are pretty much the only distinguishing touches worth mentioning.
“With its impressive performance on and off roads as well as its connectivity and active safety technology, Trailblazer has already proved itself a well-equipped performer,”
explains Holden
’s director of communications Sean Poppitt, “With new black wheels and black styling features it can do it all with an even greater presence on the roads.”
The seven-seat SUV
comes from the get-go with a 2.8-liter Duramax diesel
engine, which is connected to a six-speed automatic and a shift-on-the-fly 4WD
system. In Aussie-spec tune, the Duramax produces 147 kW (200 PS / 197 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.