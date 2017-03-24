DMAX Produces The Two Millionth Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel Engine

Diesel was never popular in the United States of America. Cheap-ish gas is one reason for it not getting a foothold in this part of the world, but still, this type of fuel is popular with heavy-duty workhorses. Smaller pickups can be had with diesel power too, the Colorado ZR2
being a perfect case in point.
Based on sales figures, however, the heavy-duty segment is where most diesel buyers go. Obviously, the turbo diesel engine is torquier than the gasoline-fed alternative in the range, and this applies to every pickup from the Ford F-Series Super Duty to the Ram HD, Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD.
Ford has PowerStroke, Ram has Cummins, and General Motors strikes a discordant note with Duramax
. Produced by Moraine, Ohio-based DMAX, which is a company that started life in the late '90s as a joint venture between the General and Isuzu, the Duramax 6.6-liter V8 turbo diesel is the name of the game.
Production of the oil-chugging tower-of-power started on July 17, 2000, and almost 17 years later, the peeps over at DMAX are proud to announce that the two millionth 6.6er rolled off the assembly line. Shinichi Suzuki, CEO of DMAX, is really pleased about this significant production milestone. “When we started this project,”
he commented, “who would have expected we would achieve 2 million engines? I do recognize that although we made 2 million engines, it could not be achieved without the support of all employees.”
DMAX currently produces a variant of the Duramax V8 called L5P
. This mill made its debut in the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD, and it is immensely capable. Regular diesel or B20 biodiesel, the L5P Duramax V8 boasts 445 horsepower (332 kW) and 910 pound-feet (1,234 Nm) of torque at 1,600 rpm. Ram’s 6.7-liter Cummins inline-6 turbo diesel is 10 pound-feet down on the Duramax V8, whereas Ford’s 6.7-liter PowerStroke V8 is 5 horsepower down.