Amateur Facebook Detectives Find Stolen Car, Hinder Investigation

An investigation regarding car thefts
and break-ins in Darwin, Australia, has been hindered by Facebook
vigilantes interested in helping others recover the vehicles.
They say that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, and it is sometimes best to leave the detective work for the specialists. In this case, we are referring to the police, who attempted to use their trained dogs to track down the scent of the thieves that were using the stolen vehicle.
Unfortunately for the police, too many people from a Facebook group dedicated to thefts in Darwin came to see a Holden Monaro
that was parked on the Channel Island Road street.
The car was stolen in December, and a police cruiser had recently pursued it a night before it was discovered. Its occupants ditched the vehicle, and it is assumed that they were picked up by another car.
According to Australia
’s ABC
, the Duty Superintendent who spoke to the media about the situation, Rob Burgoyne, told reporters that three people were in the vehicle when the cruiser engaged pursuit, but had to stop following them because the situation was too risky for bystanders. In cases like these, some police officers prefer to let the runaways drive off to prevent a high-speed crash that could kill innocent people.
Unfortunately for the investigators, the trained dogs were unable to pick up the scent of the thieves that were in the vehicle before the moment it was abandoned.
The crime scene had been accidentally tampered by all the people who walked around the Holden Monaro to see if it was the one reported as stolen on the Facebook group dedicated to missing cars in Darwin.
Police officers urge people to stay vigilant and inform them if they notice anything suspicious, but it is best to leave the examination to the professionals. If thieves
have raided your vehicle, do not touch it, as you may accidentally remove the fingerprints that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.