autoevolution

Amateur Facebook Detectives Find Stolen Car, Hinder Investigation

 
4 Feb 2017, 15:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
An investigation regarding car thefts and break-ins in Darwin, Australia, has been hindered by Facebook vigilantes interested in helping others recover the vehicles.
They say that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, and it is sometimes best to leave the detective work for the specialists. In this case, we are referring to the police, who attempted to use their trained dogs to track down the scent of the thieves that were using the stolen vehicle.

Unfortunately for the police, too many people from a Facebook group dedicated to thefts in Darwin came to see a Holden Monaro that was parked on the Channel Island Road street.

The car was stolen in December, and a police cruiser had recently pursued it a night before it was discovered. Its occupants ditched the vehicle, and it is assumed that they were picked up by another car.

According to Australia’s ABC, the Duty Superintendent who spoke to the media about the situation, Rob Burgoyne, told reporters that three people were in the vehicle when the cruiser engaged pursuit, but had to stop following them because the situation was too risky for bystanders. In cases like these, some police officers prefer to let the runaways drive off to prevent a high-speed crash that could kill innocent people.

Unfortunately for the investigators, the trained dogs were unable to pick up the scent of the thieves that were in the vehicle before the moment it was abandoned.

The crime scene had been accidentally tampered by all the people who walked around the Holden Monaro to see if it was the one reported as stolen on the Facebook group dedicated to missing cars in Darwin.

Police officers urge people to stay vigilant and inform them if they notice anything suspicious, but it is best to leave the examination to the professionals. If thieves have raided your vehicle, do not touch it, as you may accidentally remove the fingerprints that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.
Facebook stolen theft Australia Holden Monaro Holden
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78