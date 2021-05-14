Hilariously Uncool Fiat Multipla Imagined as Modern Overlanding People Hauler

The one positive aspect about a vehicle that everyone considers to be one of the ugliest in automotive history is that that particular car has already hit rock bottom in stock form. Take the Fiat Multipla, for example. You basically can’t go wrong when trying to improve it with aftermarket parts because there isn’t much else left to screw up.
Of course, not everyone is daring enough actually to own one of these things anymore. After all, it’s been more than a decade since the Italian automaker stopped making them, enough time for just about every owner to get rid of them and hope that everyone else has forgotten they ever owned that botched attempt at a compact MPV.
It’s one of those instances when bad publicity made this hideous thing famous for all the wrong reasons, even though it was quite a capable people hauler because of its six-seat configuration. The latter aspect is probably one of the reasons pixel master Oscar Vargas (a.k.a. wb.artist20 on social media) has chosen it as the “perfect” overlanding rig for his latest digital creation.
Or not, who knows? When this car is involved, everything is not like it’s supposed to be. It must be the front-end design, which at one time was associated by a British newspaper with something resembling “a psychotic cartoon duck.” Luckily, that’s not our biggest concern with this crazy render anymore.
Instead, it’s the fact that with great imagination power, CGI responsibility doesn’t come equal as far as these artists are concerned. Hence the questionable apparitions such as the Ford Model T snatching the body of a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport or that one time when the new grille design of the BMW M3 ended on the Freightliner Cascadia heavy-duty semi-truck...
Frankly, these really bring a smile to our faces every time we see (or remember) them, and this one even has practical value. After all, if anyone were bold enough to bring this adventurous creation to life, they would probably have lots of room to spare for family and friends when going on an overlanding adventure.
Besides, no one can see your car’s design in the middle of nowhere to make snazzy comments about it.
