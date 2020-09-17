Here’s the Euro-Spec Ford Mustang Mach-E Explained in the Dullest Way Possible

The Mustang moniker has been for a long time an American affair only. The horse wearing this name can only be found in the Western United States, while the namesake car was for the better part of its life available in North America alone. That changed not so many years ago, when Ford’s top brass decided to make the Mustang a global car.
And right they were. The Mustang is simply killing it globally, and has found a very solid fan base in Europe as well. With help coming from there, the pony managed to be at the top of the sales chart in its rather poor segment for years.
And now comes the electric-Mustang-SUV-thingy. It’s officially called Mach-E, as you know, and it too will be a global product. To be made not in the U.S., but in Mexico, the new member of the family is getting a special treatment for the European roads these days.
Geert van Noyen, manager for vehicle dynamics at Ford’s Lommel testing facility Belgium, is the one explaining in a boring way how things are going on this front. You can see him in the video below as he turns what is otherwise an exciting vehicle into a reason to yawn.
We do learn a few things, though. The first is that the electric Mustang for Europe will have a different suspension setup, called for by the more twisty roads there. Shock settings, springs, roll bars, and the steering system have all been tuned or calibrated to better handle the tasks at hand.
We get a better glimpse of the interior just like the customers will experience it, including the way in which the selection of drive modes (Active, Whisper and Untamed) changes even the ambient lighting and sound in the vehicle.
In the UK there are only two Mach-E variants available for pre-order, RWD and AWD, each with two range capabilities, standard and extended. Prices start at £40,350.
