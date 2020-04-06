Ford Mustang Mach-E "Baja" Rendered as Offroad Alternative

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has already proven its appeal and yet the use of the iconic pony car nameplate will continue to split opinions. Of course, with the debate focusing on this, there has been little time to talk about the offroading capabilities of the electric crossover. And this rendering is here to help.
A simple glance at the Mustang Mach-E is enough to help one realize that it wasn't designed to follow the upcoming Bronco off the beaten path. Nevertheless, given the kind of buzz its name generates and the determination social media shows when it comes to projects that stand out, we might just see an offroad build based on the Blue Oval machine (those of you who are into such shenanigans must already have a few daredevils/shops' names in mind).
Well, this is precisely what this pixel portrait offers: a lifted version that can laugh in the face of any terrain.
We're looking at a creation of Mo Aoun, a digital artist whose offroad work has often brought joy to our hearts. However, instead of delivering the usual lift kit, the renderer came up with an effort that looks as official as they get.
And while the rally-style extra LED lights adorning the front fascia could be expected, we can't say the same about the uber-refined area below the number plate.
Besides, the ride height of the vehicle is the kind that would also allow for respectable on-road driving dynamics. As for the set of beefy wheels and tires, this was mandatory.
Returning to the real world, I'll remind you that Ford is making efforts to ensure the Mach-E launch is still on schedule, in spite of the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic. Among others, engineers have brought prototypes into their own garages, while remote access to software tools means they can continue polishing the final details of the EV - buyers who placed an early order should still be asked to submit their final configuration in mid-May.
Well, this is precisely what this pixel portrait offers: a lifted version that can laugh in the face of any terrain.
We're looking at a creation of Mo Aoun, a digital artist whose offroad work has often brought joy to our hearts. However, instead of delivering the usual lift kit, the renderer came up with an effort that looks as official as they get.
And while the rally-style extra LED lights adorning the front fascia could be expected, we can't say the same about the uber-refined area below the number plate.
Besides, the ride height of the vehicle is the kind that would also allow for respectable on-road driving dynamics. As for the set of beefy wheels and tires, this was mandatory.
Returning to the real world, I'll remind you that Ford is making efforts to ensure the Mach-E launch is still on schedule, in spite of the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic. Among others, engineers have brought prototypes into their own garages, while remote access to software tools means they can continue polishing the final details of the EV - buyers who placed an early order should still be asked to submit their final configuration in mid-May.
View this post on Instagram
Some photoshop off-road style, are you insinuating to see me teaching online about how you can do that by yourself? Mý yes/No used the comment please #moaoundesign #moaoun #model #3dart #offroading #offroaddesign #moaounoffroad #mustang #ford #fordmustang #mustangfanclub #mustangmach1 #mustanEv #ev #evsuv