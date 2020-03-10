Here’s What Color Each U.S. State Likes on the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford is entering the final stretch with the electric Mustang Mach-E, as it gears up production in light of a late-2020 dealer rollout, but that doesn’t mean the SUV isn’t slowing slipping away from the public eye. To prevent the car from completely going under the radar, Ford releases from time to time facts about the Mach-E’s exploits.
We would have liked to know exactly how many electric Mustangs have been spoken for through online reservations, but that’s not how Ford rolls. This week, for instance, the carmaker decided it’s time we all knew what color the Mach E is liked more, and in what state.
From east to west and north to south, the Union’s map is lit up in a separate color for each state. By the looks of it, there is one clear winner, Rapid Red, chosen the most by people in over 20 states, and one definite loser, star white metallic, that leads the sales charts only in Montana and Idaho.
As for what type of Mach E people are going for, Ford says those in the west and southwest mostly go for the extended-range/rear-wheel-drive version, while those in the northeast are suckers for the all-wheel-drive.
“Since revealing the Mustang Mach-E last November, we have seen a high level of interest from customers around the world. We designed the Mustang Mach-E with the aim to deliver an electric, guilt-free, performance SUV while providing peace of mind through our strong dealership network,” said in a statement Mark Kaufman, Global Director of Electric Vehicle Marketing & Distribution, Ford Motor Company.
“Our strategy is working. With reservations from coast to coast in the US, we look forward to growing our reservations and delivering this SUV in late 2020.”
The Ford Mustang Mach-E retails in the U.S. starting from $43,895.
