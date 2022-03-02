Here's an All-Original, Never-Restored 1970 Dodge Charger Hiding in a Texas Shop

Introduced as a sleeker and more upscale version of the Coronet in 1966, the Dodge Charger evolved into a full-fledged muscle car by 1970. Come 2022 and it's one of the most desirable classic Mopars.
Naturally, the Hemi cars are among the most sought-after and expensive, mainly because Dodge didn't make too many of them. On the flip side, many Chargers, especially those fitted with smaller engines, are rotting away in junkyards. What you see here is a non-Hemi 1970 hard-top that has soldiered on for 52 years in amazing condition.
Tucked away in a shop somewhere in Texas, this fabulous survivor was discovered by YouTube's "Heart of Texas Barn Finds and Classic's" while visiting a junkyard to pick up a 1975 Ford Gran Torino "Starsky & Hutch" car. Far from being a barn find, this Charger likely spent many years in storage, but it was kept in pristine condition all this time.
And I'm not talking about a classic that has been repainted or restored. This baby still flaunts its factory black paint. And the black vinyl top you're looking at is also original. The same goes for the interior, which hasn't been fixed or upgraded since the day it left the factory. Shockingly enough, the upholstery appears to be new.
Of course, the long, vented hood hides a numbers-matching 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 engine. Granted, it's not the mighty 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi or a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB, but look how clean it is. In fact, you can hit the 13-minute mark of the video below to hear it roar like it's 1970 again.
And even if it's not a Hemi, this Charger still has plenty of grunt spinning the rear wheels. Back in 1970, Dodge offered two versions of the mill, starting with a two-barrel carburetor good for 290 horsepower. The four-barrel version came with 330 horses on tap, only 60 below the 440 V8. This Charger comes with the latter.
But none of that matters anyway. What matters here is that this 1970 Charger is one of the best survivors out there. It's a car that will win prizes when it hit auto shows and will likely sell for more than $200,000 as classic car prices continue to go up. As of this writing, this low-mileage muscle car (51,000 miles / 82,077 km) is valued at around $160,000.
Check it out in the video below. The Charger shows up at the 12-minute mark.
