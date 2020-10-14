Here's a Chance to Sling Some Mud at Tesla and Earn $1,000 in the Process

Ever since its launch, Tesla has been one of the most dividing brands on the market. On the one hand, you have the company's fans described as cultist on more than one occasion, and on the other, all the people who either dislike Musk or see Tesla as a threat to their beloved V8s and performance gas-guzzlers.
Of course, there are plenty of people in this world who don't fit into either of these categories - people who can see both the good and the bad in everything that Tesla does. They applaud the way in which Musk and his company managed to push the entire industry toward faster EV adoption, but they also condemn Tesla's approach to self-driving technology, for example.
Or maybe for "employee health negligence and union-busting." The quotation marks suggest these aren't our words or opinions, and they're not. They belong to MSCHF, a group of people who seek to disrupt the status quo and punish big corporations for their immoral (and sometimes even illegal) actions through various products or online campaigns.
MSCHF's projects are presented as "drops", and we've now reached "drop 31" which is called the Anti Advertising Advertising Club. The seemingly ambiguous name is actually a very good description of what this is all about: in a nutshell, it asks TikTok users to create videos using certain provided sounds that attack a list of brands. Any clip that hits a certain views threshold earns its creator a preset sum of money after being reviewed for authenticity by the initiator of this campaign.
The brands targeted include big names such as TikTok (the irony, right?), Amazon, Comcast, the NFL, Fashion Nova, Palantir, Purdue, Facebook, and, of course, the reason we're even mentioning all this, Tesla. As we've said, the carmaker has been chosen for its alleged negligence over the health of its employees and its active measures to prevent worker unions.
Judging by the view target and the reward, Tesla sits on an honorable fifth place behind Comcast, Facebook, Purdue, and Palantir. Tesla's view target is 500,000 with $1,000 in reward. The money will only be paid once per clip, meaning an author can't get another $1,000 if the clip goes on to reach one million people.
All anyone interested needs to do is to post a "takedown" video about one of the companies using the sound provided for each one individually. After that, it's up to their talent and the quality of the video to reach the target. So, in case you're a TikTok user and were wondering what's with all the negative videos on these companies, now you know.
Or maybe for "employee health negligence and union-busting." The quotation marks suggest these aren't our words or opinions, and they're not. They belong to MSCHF, a group of people who seek to disrupt the status quo and punish big corporations for their immoral (and sometimes even illegal) actions through various products or online campaigns.
MSCHF's projects are presented as "drops", and we've now reached "drop 31" which is called the Anti Advertising Advertising Club. The seemingly ambiguous name is actually a very good description of what this is all about: in a nutshell, it asks TikTok users to create videos using certain provided sounds that attack a list of brands. Any clip that hits a certain views threshold earns its creator a preset sum of money after being reviewed for authenticity by the initiator of this campaign.
The brands targeted include big names such as TikTok (the irony, right?), Amazon, Comcast, the NFL, Fashion Nova, Palantir, Purdue, Facebook, and, of course, the reason we're even mentioning all this, Tesla. As we've said, the carmaker has been chosen for its alleged negligence over the health of its employees and its active measures to prevent worker unions.
Judging by the view target and the reward, Tesla sits on an honorable fifth place behind Comcast, Facebook, Purdue, and Palantir. Tesla's view target is 500,000 with $1,000 in reward. The money will only be paid once per clip, meaning an author can't get another $1,000 if the clip goes on to reach one million people.
All anyone interested needs to do is to post a "takedown" video about one of the companies using the sound provided for each one individually. After that, it's up to their talent and the quality of the video to reach the target. So, in case you're a TikTok user and were wondering what's with all the negative videos on these companies, now you know.