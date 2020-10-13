The Tesla Model S Is Now Cheaper, Long Range Plus Priced From $71,990

3 The Tesla Model 3 Is the Best-Selling EV in 19 Countries, Study Finds

Not long after Elon Musk sent an email to his employees about the production target for 2020 , the Palo Alto-based automaker has decided to slash the starting price of the Model S by $3,000 in the United States. As a result, the Long Range Plus now retails at $71,990 and the Performance is available from $91,990. 11 photos



These cuts follow Model Y, Model 3, and Model X cuts from earlier in 2020, and this strategy raises more questions than it answers. Is the EV manufacturer taking a risk by cutting back the profit per vehicle to stimulate sales? Have production costs gone down in the past year or so? Whatever the case, it’s a welcomed change.



At $71,990 excluding destination, documents, and the federal tax credit that was dropped at the beginning of the year, the Model S is getting closer to the price point of electric vehicles from legacy automakers. The Audi e-tron, for example, starts at $65,900 in the United States while the Jaguar I-Pace can be yours for $69,850.



“They’re not direct rivals, you know,” and you’re right! Be that as it may, the Model S is the cooler and more sensible pick because of the kWh battery that offers 402 miles (647 kilometers) of all-electric driving range. Space also favors the full-size sedan, and don’t even get me started about tech.



Even the entry-level spec is equipped with air suspension, the premium interior, and a 17-inch touchscreen. Autopilot with or without Full Self Driving Capability is another strong point of the Model S over the competition, and the same can be said about straight-line performance at 2.3 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph).



