Tesla Giga Texas Will Make Cybertruck Batteries Too

More on this:

1 Tesla Model Y Embarks on 1,400-Mile Camper Adventure Out of Supercharger Reach

2 EV Regenerative Braking For Dummies

3 Butt-Dialing a Tesla Upgrade Still Possible, Still Very Expensive

4 2021 Tesla Model 3 Features Power Trunk Lid, Redesigned Center Console

5 This Tesla-Branded Roadster Rendering Comes Straight from the Streets of Brazil