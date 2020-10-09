2021 Tesla Model 3 Features Power Trunk Lid, Redesigned Center Console

Postman Pat Replica Is Tiny EV Bound to Make You Smile

Since the first unit rolled off the assembly line in Fremont three years ago, the Model 3 has gone through continuous improvements. The mid-sized electric sedan, however, will see more of them, inside and out, for 2021.



The U.S. specification also gets a chrome delete option for the exterior trim, but the biggest changes are found inside. “A significant update” of the cabin includes new upholstery and a different center console with matte-finish trim instead of glossy piano black. The cup holders lose the chrome, and “the phone charger section looks like a solid piece that doesn’t flip up and down.”



Oh, and the windows now feature double-paned glass for superior insulation from the weather and wind noise. It’s not known if EV .



Electrek can’t confirm if the new version is rolling off the assembly line in Fremont either, but sources of the cited publication claim that production is underway. United States customers who order a Model 3 now have to wait from 5 to 9 weeks for delivery, and the configurator still features two AWD versions and the rear-driven Standard Range Plus.



