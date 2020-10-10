2021 Tesla Model 3 Redesigned Center Console and Chrome-Delete Trim Revealed

It’s no secret that Tesla is up to something as far as the Model 3 is concerned. Following a report on the changes for the 2021 model year, a few pictures of the updates have been unleashed on the World Wide Web, leaving little to the imagination of enthusiasts and customers.
Twitter account Tesla Owners Online uploaded a pic of the redesigned center console, and the most obvious differences over the current version are the wireless charging area for your mobile phone and the lack of piano-black glossy trim. As expected from a mid-sized sedan, a pair of cup holders and a little cubby are also featured.
Whole Mars Catalog uploaded a few more photos of the redesigned center console along with the VIN number of a Model 3 produced on October 8th. As far as the exterior is concerned, two vehicles are pictured with chrome-delete window trim. The same finish is used for the door handles, leaving only the Tesla logos in shiny chrome.
Because the China-made Model 3 is getting a powered trunk and double-paned glass for better insulation against wind noise, Tesla may offer these features in the U.S. too. It remains to be seen, however, if the powered trunk will be standard as it’s the case with the Model Y or if Elon Musk’s company will charge extra for it.
Neither Elon nor Tesla has offered any hints about price or drivetrain changes, leading us to believe that customers will be treated to three main configurations for the 2021 model year. The Standard Range Plus with rear-wheel drive is the entry-level choice at $37,990 for 250 miles (402 kilometers) while the Long Range AWD kicks off from $46,990 with a best-in-class range of 322 miles (518 kilometers).
If you’re prepared to trade a few miles of range for performance, then Tesla has got you covered with the Model 3 Performance for the princely price of $54,990. The figures you're looking for are 162 mph (260 kph) and 3.2 seconds from zero to 60 mph (97 kph).
