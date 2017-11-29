Henrik Fisker's New EV Threatens to "Change the Future of Mobility Forever"

If there's anything Henrik Fisker was never short of, it has to be bold claims
. Remember when he first started teasing the EMotion electric sedan? He said it would have a 400-mile range and charge in just a few minutes.
Those figures were based on the car using innovative graphene batteries, but that option soon fell dead and Fisker had to come up with an alternative. He seems to have found it in the shape of a 145 kWh battery pack that can deal with 800 volts. That should be enough to give it the 400-mile range and a very quick charging time, provided somebody builds the right stations.
Now, though, with just one month left until the EMotion unveiling, Fisker has already started talking about his company's next product. Surprise, it's not an electric crossover or SUV
. Well, we don't really know what it is or what it's not since we can only speculate based on a teaser image and a short, ambiguous text, but it definitely doesn't seem like one.
The shape of the roof suggests we're looking at people mover of sorts, while the line of text on its window reading "Departure in..." makes us think of a public or shared service. Fisker's text accompanying the image says "An exciting Fisker product in a whole new segment coming soon. The future of mobility will change forever."
Yup, it's a very exciting autonomous minivan/shuttle alright.
Fisker may be better at designing cars, but he definitely has a lot to learn from Musk when it comes to advertising his products on Twitter
. Hell, everyone could sign up for a workshop hosted by the Tesla CEO. "Using the word 'exciting' isn't enough to create hype' could be one of the modules.
We don't think we're ready to go from calling a sports car exciting to using the same word to describe an autonomous bus, but that doesn't mean we're not curious to know more about Fisker's plans. After all, the shape of what seems to be this thing's A-pillar is intriguing, and the man has repeatedly proven he can design attractive cars
.