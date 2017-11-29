autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Cabriolet Rendered as Purists' Nightmare

29 Nov 2017, 12:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This year has been extremely rich for Neunelfer fans and we're not just referring to the expansion of the 911 lineup. Instead, we're also talking about the explosion of Porsche renderings, with the latest virtual adventure of the sort delivering the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Cabriolet.
5 photos
Paint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSPaint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSPaint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
The render, which comes from Instagram label j.b.cars, sees the Rennsport Neunelfer losing its top, while another change involves the engine cover of the beast.

Now, such a proposal has an enormous potential when it comes to infuriating purists and there are plenty of reasons for this. For one thing, the weight penalty brought by the open-roof nature of the car is anything but desirable when it comes to the RS badge.

Keep in mind that the Miami Blue example that was used as a base for this rendering comes with a Weissach Package, which only makes things even more ironical as far as this matter is concerned.

Then there's the visual side of the adventure, with the motorsport-grade rear wing of the rear-engined animal looking off when adorning the chopped-roof incarnation of the Porscha.

However, before you head out to find some rotten tomatoes and throw them at the screen, we need to drop an idea that would support the birth of such a model.

It all has to do with the machines that can more or less be considered as the competition of the 911 GT2 RS. Since we're talking about Zuffenhausen's track special (this animal holds the record for Nurburgring production cars, remember?), we'll list open-top devils such as the McLaren 675LT Spider and the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta.

The only major difference between these and the Porsche 911 is that Zuffenhausen aims to keep the retro aura alive by sticking to the canvas top, while its rivals feature folding metallic roofs. So perhaps this contraption should remain confined to our screens.


 

My latest edit..a GT2RS Cabriolet! Want an edit on your car?! DM me. L #Porsche #911 #GT2RS #911GT2RS #Porsche911 #Porsche991 #991 #TwinTurbo #PDK #SupercarsOfLondon #BHP #Spec #RWD #718 #PorscheClub #GT2 #GT3 #GT3RS #911GT3 #GT4 #GTS #Carrera #C2 #CarreraS #4S #911Carrera #Targa #TurboS #911Turbo #CarThrottle

A post shared by J.B (@j.b.cars) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:24am PST

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche Porsche 911 rendering
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  