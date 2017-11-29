2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Cabriolet Rendered as Purists' Nightmare

The render, which comes from Instagram label j.b.cars, sees the Rennsport Neunelfer losing its top, while another change involves the engine cover of the beast.
Now, such a proposal has an enormous potential when it comes to infuriating purists and there are plenty of reasons for this. For one thing, the weight penalty brought by the open-roof nature of the car is anything but desirable when it comes to the RS badge.
Keep in mind that the Miami Blue example that was used as a base for this rendering comes with a Weissach Package, which only makes things even more ironical as far as this matter is concerned.
Then there's the visual side of the adventure, with the motorsport-grade rear wing of the rear-engined animal looking off when adorning the chopped-roof incarnation of the Porscha.
However, before you head out to find some rotten tomatoes and throw them at the screen, we need to drop an idea that would support the birth of such a model.
It all has to do with the machines that can more or less be considered as the competition of the 911 GT2 RS. Since we're talking about Zuffenhausen's track special (this animal holds the record for Nurburgring production cars, remember?), we'll list open-top devils such as the McLaren 675LT Spider
and the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta.
The only major difference between these and the Porsche 911 is that Zuffenhausen aims to keep the retro aura alive by sticking to the canvas top, while its rivals feature folding metallic roofs. So perhaps this contraption should remain confined to our screens.
