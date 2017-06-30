Apple Might Be Interested in Fisker's EMotion Electric Luxury Sedan

"Meeting great people in SF with the Fisker EMotion,"
the Danish designer wrote while also inviting people to check out Fisker Inc's new website. We didn't spot it at the time, but somebody with better knowledge of the area noted the picture was taken near Apple's headquarters in San Francisco.
The pieces are starting to fall into place, and if you believe in coincidences, this certainly isn't the time for it. Even if not as actively as Faraday Future, Henrik Fisker is also looking for investors, and if his company could gain financial support from Apple, it's safe to assume his worries would be over.
Nobody knows for sure what Fisker did there, but with Apple giving up on its never confirmed EV development plan to focus on self-driving technology
, it would definitely make sense to work together with an electric car manufacturer.
The Detroit Bureau
claims that some Apple technicians wanted to take a closer look at the EMotion's powertrain, which is said to be quite revolutionary. It allegedly uses a mixture of conventional battery cells and graphene ultracapacitors that enable a maximum range of 400 miles and also very fast charging rates (100 miles worth of range in nine minutes).
Whether Apple is interested in backing up the commercial debut of the Fisker EMotion or it simply would like to add a few of them to its fleet of autonomous vehicles remains to be seen, but what is obvious at this point is that the two companies have had some sort of contact at the highest level.
With a planned price of $130,000, a high maximum range value, bold design, and decent performances, the Fisker EMotion would be a threat to Tesla
even on its own. If Apple decided to join as well, it would instantly make Fisker Inc. one of the most promising companies in the EV market. At the moment, though, all we have is 'ifs.'