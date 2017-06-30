autoevolution

Jaguar F-Type SVR vs. Range Rover Sport SVR Makes for a Nice Drag Race

30 Jun 2017, 10:12 UTC ·
by
In 2016, the F-Type became the first Jaguar to wear the SVR badge, go one above the regular R version. Priced to compete with things like the M6 and GT-R, Jaguar claims that this is its "200mph all-weather supercar."
Of course, everybody has seen the drag race where the Porsche 911 Turbo walks all over it. So there are a few kinks in the top feline's armor, but there's no denying that this 575 PS, 700 Nm coupe is fast by most standards.

The efforts of Special Vehicle Operations have resulted in a lighter, stiffer and much louder supercharged car that will do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds.

Styling is subjective. Some people like the blue paint, body kit and fixed rear spoiler. But personally, I think a car this expensive shouldn't look like it's gone to the tuners. They had the F-Type right the first time and have been messing around since then.

But it's not like the Range Rover Sport SVR isn't special too. I mean, it's got basically the same 5.0-liter supercharged V8, coupled with magnetic shocks, air springs, hydraulic anti-roll bars, and aluminum construction. They developed it at the Nurburgring and in fact development is continuing to this day.

Both models have AWD and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. But the RR is obviously the heavier, less aerodynamic car. To be precise, the SUV weighs 630kg more and has 25 less PS and 20 fewer Nm of torque. So it probably would have lost even to an F-Type R.

This drag race comes from the Netherlands, where the sportier of the two SVR models also goes up against a BMW M2 called Voodoo Ride with a 450 PS RaceChip tune and Akrapovic exhaust. But that kind of proves the F-Type is punching below its price and class.

