Fisker EMotion Teased, Its Quick Charger Offers 100 Miles of Range In 9 Minutes

 
7 Jun 2017, 7:16 UTC
Fisker Inc has published three teaser images of the upcoming electric car planned by the designer with the same last name.
It is called the EMotion, and it will be available on the market as a 2019 model year vehicle, and it will cost about $130,000. The sum is rather high, and it will position the car in the top spectrum of the EV market. However, with a price like this, particular features and characteristics are expected.

Fortunately, Fisker’s EMotion will not disappoint, because it is promised to feature a quick charging system that will get 100 miles (160 km) of range in just nine minutes. The result is even better than Tesla’s Superchargers, so it is safe to say that the model will prove attractive to some clients.

Its creators say that the estimated range sits at around 400 miles, which is about 643 kilometers, and top speed is rated at 161 mph (259 km/h).

While the specs specs are not the absolute best ever for an EV, they are better than the average model from this segment. In other words, the EMotion is more of a balance of features and elements instead of an all-round best-in-class model.

The front end of the car has a LiDAR sensor, complemented by a 360-degree optical system, which will be employed at a later date for self-driving tech.

The EMotion comes with carbon fiber and aluminum to keep weight down. As many have already noticed, Fisker has strayed from the concept’s bulges to a more elegant shape, which should be appreciated by many.

We especially like the rear of the vehicle, with its unusually short overhang, along with the elegantly styled rear doors and trunk lid li spoiler. The tail lights are thin, and we also notice a muscular rear wheel arch. Mr. Fisker might have hit another home run with the EMotion, and we cannot wait to see it.
